Citizens express concerns over shortage of atta

Citizens expressed concern over non-availability of atta in markets and demanded of district administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of atta in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Citizens expressed concern over non-availability of atta in markets and demanded of district administration to ensure uninterrupted supply of atta in the city.

Citizens Saad Qureshi, Zaid, Waleed and Liaqat resident of MDA, Pul Bararan and some other adjacent areas talking to APP informed that the city underwent shortage of atta after announcement of lockdown.

They stated that the government should restore supply of atta in general markets. However, sources in district administration stated that they introduced 600 points at various location of city wherein citizens could get atta.

There is no shortage of atta as government has abundant stock available with them, the official sources stated.