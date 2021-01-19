UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Faces Difficulties Due To Power,gas Load Shedding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Citizens faces difficulties due to power,gas load shedding

Pakpattan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Citizens were facing myriad domestic problems to deal with including power,gas load shedding.

Talking to newsmen here on Tuesday,people complained about gas low pressures and load shedding for several hours The women said that they could not cook food and demanded high-ups concerned to look into the matter and took steps to end the gas load shedding.

Locals complained that the power shutdown was also observed in the city due to installation new polls and repair work in power house and Fareed Nagar Feeders.They added water supply remained suspended during the power load shedding. The shopkeepers said that power load shedding was affecting their business and demanded to redress their issues at earliest.

