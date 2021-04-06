'Citizens Facilitation Centers' revamped to serve masses efficiently: ICT admin

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has completely revamped its three 'Citizens Facilitation Centers' and added more services to serve the masses in an efficient manner.

According to a senior official of the ICT administration, the facilitation centers were fully operation at various areas including G-11/4 sector of Islamabad, Tarlai and Bhara Kahu.

He informed APP on Tuesday that at least 14 services were being provided at the centers that included issuance of domicile certificate, International driving permit, marriage / divorce certificates, no objection certificate for events, land fard, birth / death / burial certificate, renewal of arms license and others.

The official added that earlier, the services were limited to only three.

As regards revamping of the centers, he said online appointment system was launched for all the services, whereas self-service desks had also been set up.

Other initiatives included uploading of past record of various services on the system, establishment of dedicated counters for elders, disabled persons and women, a helpline (051-9108194) and a SMS service for updating applicants about status of their applications, he added.

To a query, he said as many as 6,175 citizens were facilitated at those centers during the last month.

During the period, he said around 3,896 land fard, 984 domiciles, 546 international driving permits, 252 marriage certificates and 23 birth / death / burial Certificates were issued.

He added that 328 arms' licenses were renewed while 46 firms were registered during the same period.

