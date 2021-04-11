UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Citizens Facilitation Centers' Revamped To Serve Masses Efficiently: Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

'Citizens Facilitation Centers' revamped to serve masses efficiently: Official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has completely revamped its all the three 'Citizens Facilitation Centers' and added more services to serve the masses in an efficient manner.

According to a senior official of the ICT administration, the facilitation centers were fully operation at various areas including G-11/4 sector of Islamabad, Tarlai and Bhara Kahu.

He informed APP that at least 14 services were being provided at the centers that included issuance of domicile certificate, International driving permit, marriage / divorce certificates, no objection certificate for events, land fard, birth / death / burial certificate, renewal of arms license and others.

The official added that earlier, the services were limited to only three.

As regard to revamping of the centers, he said online appointment system was launched for all the services, whereas self-service desks had also been set up.

Other initiatives included uploading of past record of various services on the system, establishment of dedicated counters for elders, disabled persons and women, a helpline (051-9108194) and a SMS service for updating applicants about status of their applications, he added.

To a query, he said as many as 6,175 citizens were facilitated at those centers during the last month.

During the period, he said around 3,896 land fard, 984 domiciles, 546 international driving permits, 252 marriage certificates and 23 birth / death / burial Certificates were issued.

He added that 328 arms' licenses were renewed while 46 firms were registered during the same period.

\395/778nvd-smd

Related Topics

Islamabad Marriage Divorce Same Women SMS All

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing en ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah government departments&#039; working hours ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

1 hour ago

DEWA avoids 118 tonnes of carbon emissions during ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.