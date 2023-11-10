Citizens facing hardships due to non-availability of electricity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The people of many areas across the city were facing hardships due to non-availability of electricity from the past 24 hours.

According to SDO's and other relevant official of Grade Station, the reason behind this uninvited issue is rain. They are trying to fix the problem to bring the system back to normal.

Electricity has also been missing in main Charsadda Road, including Lala Zar Colony, Shero Jangi, Larama, Budani area, Bashirabad, Zaryab, Danishabad and Canal Road areas, Khazana, Nasapa areas from the last 24 hours.

A local namely Adnan said, "Almost 24 hours have been passed but there is no electricity at our place and we are facing multiple issues including no phone charge, no water and others.

“Today is Friday and still no electricity till time,” Adnan added.

Citizens are facing severe problems due to power outages, he said.

"When a Wapda official was contacted he replied that due to rain several feeders have been damaged due to rain and work is going on for power restoration," Adnan told.

The citizens appealed to Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan to set up a probe committee to investigate the matter which is outcome of 30 minutes rain to avoid further delay.