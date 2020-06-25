Citizens file petition against Peshawar Zoo administration

Various citizens of Peshawar have filed a writ petition through Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate in Peshawar High Court seeking Investigation and fixation of responsibility for what they termed negligence at Peshawar Zoo that has resulted in the deaths of various animals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Various citizens of Peshawar have filed a writ petition through Ali Gohar Durrani Advocate in Peshawar High Court seeking Investigation and fixation of responsibility for what they termed negligence at Peshawar Zoo that has resulted in the deaths of various animals.

They have also sought directions that the conditions at the zoo be raised to international acceptable standards and animals not suited to the environment at Peshawar be returned to their natural habitats or suitable sanctuaries, with further directions to the effect that animals that are not suited to the environment at Peshawar be prohibited from being kept at the zoo altogether.

The petitioners also prayed for Peshawar Zoo to be made environmentally friendly with tree plantations according to international standards and that proper trained and experienced staff should be hired to look after the animals at the zoo, as well as establishing a laboratory for the diagnosis and prescription of medicine to the animals that are suffering from any ailments.

The final relief, according to the petitioners, is in the establishment of an animal rescue and treatment center that is especially responsible for stray animals that live in our society, wherein vaccination and neutering of stray animals can be done so as to ensure that various diseases such as rabies is avoided and their population is controlled.

The petitioners, numbering 24 including Dr. Ali Jan, Jahan Mahmud Aurangzeb, Adil Zareef, Rukhsana Kuli Khan Khattak, Farzana Khan Wasim and others have based their case on Article 31 and preamble of the Constitution and the corresponding Islamic Character of the state with verses and Ahadith establishing the claim of the zoo animals not being treated well.

Additionally, they emphasized on judgments from various local and International jurisdictions in asserting their case.

It may be recalled that civil society members in the past had cautioned against setting up of a Zoo in Peshawar citing various reasons when the Government announced it had selected Qadirabad locality on Palosi Road as venue.

Ever since its establishment in Feb 2018, there have been news of dozens of animals dying in captivity including a snow leopard.

Couple of weeks back the last surviving giraffe, out of a total of three brought from Africa to Peshawar few months ago, has also died.

There have been several online petitions and reports in recent days expressing concern about the disturbing deaths of animals at Peshawar Zoo.