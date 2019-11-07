Citizens finalizing arrangements to celebrate Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :People across the country including Federal capital have made preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with ancestral customs and new traditions.

Streets in all cities are lined up with stalls selling merchandise including flags, badges and other souvenirs while houses, shops, private and government buildings, mosques, shrines and vehicles have been illuminated and decorated with flags and buntings to commemorate the Day.

Common citizens, various religious, social and cultural organisations are also finalizing their programmes to organize Milad Mahafil and Seerat gatherings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW), ptv news channel reported.

Meanwhile, newspapers and magazines will publish special additions while television channels and radio stations will broadcast special Naatia Mushairas and quiz programmes on Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH).

Special security arrangements have been made by the administrations to maintain law and order on the occasion and along the route of the procession.

The government has issued directives to beef up the security all over the country, especially along the route of procession to counter the enemy designs.

The owners of buses, trucks, taxis and motorcycles decorated their vehicles artistically to pay great homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Catering business also booming where owners of this business are getting huge advance online bookings for `Daigs' which citizens will distribute among poor and neighbours.