Citizens Fined Rs 100,000 For Littering At Open Places In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:25 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) on Saturday fined Rs 100,000 to several citizens for littering at open places following its clean and green campaign

The drive was jointly carried out by assistant commissioners, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority staff.

The drive was jointly carried out by assistant commissioners, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority staff.

During the activity, the environment wing (MCI) also removed the wild growth and vegetation in F-9 park, right of ways of the Muree Road and Malpur-Korang Bridge, while grass cutting from the median strip of Jinnah Avenue (West) was underway, a press release said.

Labour and machinery have also been deputed on Perveen Shakir Road, Faisal Avenue and other roads of the city to continue the operations in efficient manner.Chief Commissioner Aamer Ali Ahmed has directed all the teams to work together with harmony to keep the Federal capital clean and green. The drive and coordination efforts would be continue and expedited in upcoming days.

