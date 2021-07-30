Citizens flouting plastic bags ban to face stringent action: EPA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) on Friday warned the citizens flouting plastic bags ban to face stringent actions including heavy fines and closure of shops in case of repeated violations.

In a survey conducted by the Pak-EPA, it has been found that due to a number of reasons, the use of plastic bags has once revived particularly becoming vogue at common places inside the Capital, said a news release issued here.

The main reasons for this increased violation were slackness shown by the Pak-EPA to ensure shift in the use of polyethylene to alternatives for businesses and the steady increase in COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

However, a limited number of EPA teams were involved in other activities including enforcement of environmental laws and its compliance.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director (EE / TT) Pak-EPA Khalid Mahmood, a survey was conducted to identify shops using polythene bags in the Capital.

As per the law, violators would be fined on first violation, while second and third violations would be penalized with heavily fines while their shops were likely to be sealed, it said.

"Pak-EPA strives to keep Islamabad clean and free of single use plastics, especially, polythene bags, for a better future", it said.