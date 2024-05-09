Citizens Foil Attack Of May 9 On State: Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that an attempt to attack the state of Pakistan with foreign funding on May 9, 2023 was successfully thwarted by the people of Pakistan
According to a press statement issued by the Planning Ministry, Ahsan Iqbal said the attackers desecrated the Quaid's monument, vandalized the martyrs' memorials, burned down the Peshawar radio station and destroyed records of the Pakistan Movement preserved there.
They also launched an assault on Pakistan Army bases, he said adding such heinous crimes were unpardonable in any country.
