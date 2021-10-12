Citizens for action against land mafia in Ranial

Citizens Tuesday staged a protest demonstration outside the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi's office against the land mafia that had captured graveyard in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baruni Police Station

A protestor said the ancestors of a local resident had donated the land for the graveyard in Ranial which had been occupied by the land grabbers.

The resident had alleged that various graves had been flattened by them.

He further said many complainants had been made to local administration and police against the Qabza mafia but no action had yet been taken to stop the illegal occupation.

The protestors urged the authorities concerned to take strict action against the land grabbers and deal them as per law of the land.

On the other hand, the graveyard land had shrunk in city areas and the people also urged the local administration to allocate more land for graveyard.