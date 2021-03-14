Citizens for action against persons involved in forest fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Local people have demanded of inquiry into incident of fire at almost 2500 acres of Lashariwala forest near Taunsa Barrage, in Kot Addu.

Lashariwala forest is included in big Jungles of the region and is known to be best natural habitat of birds and animals in South Punjab.

It is comprised of about 5000 acres. However, half of the forest reduced to ashes due to fire erupted mysteriously. Local people namely Wazir Ali, Shoukat, Safdar, Nazeer and some others talking to APP demanded of government to ensure transparent inquiry into the incident.

They, however, hinted that it would be the matter of wood theft. The thieves put the forest on fire in order to digest stolen woods, they said. The fire caused loss of millions of the rupees to government.

Similarly, it destroyed the natural habitat of birds and animals. Birds and animals are beauty of the region, they stated. The villagers appealed government to award strict punishment to the persons responsible for the mishap.