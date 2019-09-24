UrduPoint.com
Citizens For Effective Fumigation To Control Dengue Spread

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:19 PM

Citizens for effective fumigation to control dengue spread

An extensive fumigation drive is imperative to effectively control rampant dengue in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An extensive fumigation drive is imperative to effectively control rampant dengue in the Federal capital.

The number of dengue patients had been increasing with each passing day due to weak detection of dengue virus and limited spray in specific area.

Babar Saleem, a resident of G-7/1 while talking to APP here on Tuesday blamed that the quarter concerned were shifting responsibility of fogging on each others, putting the lives of locals at risk.

The prevailing situation had created panic among the capital dwellers, visiting Primary healthcare units even on cough, suspecting it to be dengue, he added.

Bilal Shah, another resident of Bharakahu said that rural areas were being neglected, despite of the fact that most of dengue cases had been reported from the outskirts of Islamabad.

"If the necessary steps did not take on time to control dengue, it may be another outbreak" he added.

According to Dr Waseem Khwaja, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has received 3000 dengue affected patients and over 2700 were confirmed positive with dengue virus during the last one an half month.

Around 50 were admitted, 3 were in serious condition while no death from dengue fever reported so far, he said adding that most patients were belonged to rural areas.

Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC) Islamabad has received around 3000 suspected cases so far out of which 545 were confirmed positive with dengue virus, according to FGPC spokesman.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Rahim, special dengue cell supervisor said, ICT teams in collaboration with health department were ensuring 100 percent surveillance across the city with special focus on Junkyards, basements, under construction and abandoned sites petrol pumps and CNG stations.

"If dengue virus confirmed in any area the insecticide residual spray (IRS) had been carried out around 48 houses adjacent to patient house as per World Health Organization (WHO) protocols", he added.

He said this was the first time that besides urban, rural areas were being given special attention to overcome dengue through all possible means.

Massive cleanup operations have been carried out in Tarnol and Rawat in collaboration with sanitation directorate of MCI for removal of all the garbage and solid waste that can act as harboring sites, he added.

He appealed the citizens to wear full sleeve clothes and apply mosquito repellents on skin during night to avoid mosquito bites and dismantle stagnant water places like air coolers, plant pots, tyres, and fridge trays.

According to a health department official, over 30,000 samples from stagnant water sites in the city were taken during last eight months, the dengue larvae was found in 11 per cent sites, he said and added that if the percentage exceeded to 25 per cent it would be another dengue outbreak.

It may be mention here that the administration has imposed section 144 in federal capital, prohibiting any kind of accumulation of fresh and stagnant water along with other breeding spots like junkyards and tyre shops of bearing larvae.

