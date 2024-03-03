Open Menu

Citizens For Implementation Of Govt Price List

Published March 03, 2024

Citizens for implementation of govt price list

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The citizens have urged the government to enforce stringent measures against vendors who are not selling essential commodities at the prices listed by the authorities.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a consumer Mrs. Farhat said that shopkeepers are not selling food items according to the government rates and there should be a constant check of district administration. She demanded strict action against the trespassers which are making the livelihood of the public difficult.

According to details, the prices of various food items increased with every passing day including Onion Rs 200 per kg, tomato Rs 140, white potato Rs 80, and red potato Rs 110 per kg.

The prices of Peas Rs 170, okra Rs 240, garlic Rs 580 ginger Rs 600 per kg, Lemon 120, cauliflower 90, capsicum 220, and eggplant 120 per kg are being sold per kilogram in the market.

As far as the rates of the fruits are concerned the price of fruits including Kabuli Apple 380, golden apple 280, and Iranian apple 310 rupees per kg are being sold without following the official rate issued by the district administration.

Malta Punjabi 280, Malta Swat 450 while Kino Rs 330 dozen are being sold, besides Guava Rs 280, Pomegranate Rs 400, and Bananas Rs 110 to Rs 180 per dozen. The live chicken is being sold at Rs 480 per kg.

