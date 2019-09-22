Citizens for starting youth skill training programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Representatives of civil society on Sunday demanded of the quarters concerned to start skill training programmes for country's youth to address their issue of unemployment.

According to them, the country has large population of young people and it was need of the hour to empower them with start of various training programmes for them in different cities.

They said that the government should pay more focus on bringing institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth which comprises major chunk of the nation's population.

Samina Khalid, a social activist said that uplift of the country's youth was essential to sustain national economic growth which was only possible if we could manage our young labours on modern trends in line with the latest developments.

She said that they need training in different sectors and the government can initiate training sessions for them under PM Youth Programme. She added after receiving specialized training sessions, young labours will be able to do all sort of work.

She said that there should be training courses to facilitate deserving women to empower them for having an economic footing for their families. She said that commercial courses, commercial embroidery, enterprise development, calligraphy, arts and crafts and oil painting courses should be stated for them.

Sajida Mateen, another social worker said that there should be different courses under PM Youth programme to help channelize hidden skills of youth, besides economically empowering them. She said that the government should introduce courses like dress making, textile designing, glass painting, short computer course, beauty parlour besides skill development of educated youth.

She said that separate youth training programme should also be started to facilitate needy girls to enable them to support their families through their professional skills and mitigate poverty at grass root level.

When contacted, an official from PM Youth Affairs Programme said that there is a plan to start training sessions for country's youth within coming three months to address the issue of youth unemployment.

He said that with the start of series of skill training and internship programme, a large number of youth can have new job opportunities. He said that the prime objective of the government was to enable the maximum youth to have employment or entrepreneurship opportunities in country.