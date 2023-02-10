UrduPoint.com

Citizens For Strict Measures To Implementing Building Code In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The residents of Quetta urged the Balochistan government to take strict measures for implementing building code in the city due to its vulnerability to earthquake disaster.

Talking to APP, they stressed stern legal action against the violators of building code in the cities. They also called for strictly following the building code as high rise buildings had been constructed in the residential areas of the province.

"The government should also ban the breaking down of roads which were constructed and carpeted recently. A ban must imposed on the transfer of residential plots for commercial use in the city." The government should impose ban on the construction of high rise commercial buildings in the residential areas which posed threats to the people, they said, adding that the provincial capital lacked planning for urbanisation and was also dotted with unauthorised constructions.

The dwellers also expressed concern over the situation arising out of construction of commercial buildings in residential areas in Quetta city and urged the concerned agencies to take action against such buildings. The government has urged to formulate rules and regulations for construction of commercial buildings and land zoning of new roads.

They urged the government to expedite its efforts to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

