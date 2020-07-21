Citizens forum lauds Khairpur Police

The Khairpur Citizens Action Forum lauded the Khairpur police for arresting the suspects of the child sexual abuse scandal in the district, said a stament here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Citizens Action Forum lauded the Khairpur police for arresting the suspects of the child sexual abuse scandal in the district, said a stament here on Monday.

Syed Fayaz Hussain Shah, Maqsood Soomro, Syed Hasnain Shah and other hoped that a proper investigation would be conducted so that the entire gang could be brought to book.