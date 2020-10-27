Citizens forum slams republishing of blasphemous cartoons

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Citizens Action Forum Sukkur on Tuesday condemned the French government's action of republishing blasphemous caricatures of the holy prophet (SAW).

In the meeting, President Lala Abid Khokhar demanded that the French government apologize for hurting the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.

The Western world, including France, should legislate to ensure respect for holy figures, religious beliefs and sacred places, participants of the meeting said.