Citizens from different walks of life hail raise in NSCs profit rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :People in general here on Thursday appreciated government decision to increase profit rates for its series of saving plans, commonly known as National Savings Certificates.

Behbood certificates meant for pensioners and families of the martyrs, under the latest announcement, would have a new profit rate of 14.76% which for many of the families will certainly be quite a relief against growing inflation.

"Although my children are grown up but I can never be fully dependent on them and my savings ought to be good enough for me and my wife," said Abdul Moin, a retired government employee - formerly associated with water and works department.

Hopeful that the raise would be of certain help the senior citizen also wanted authorities to take urgent measures so that rising inflation could be brought under control.

Two different categories of Special Savings raised up by 10.25% and 12.90% respective was also appreciated by many who were dependent on their profit to meet monthly expenses.

"We heaved a sigh of relief as under tough economic situation this was very much warranted," said Swaleha Ikram.

Fresh profit rate of 13.01% on Defense Certificate was also taken a good news for those who have invested in the scheme with a maturity period of 10 years.

Dr. Tahira Hasan, teaching economics in a private university, talking to APP said concerted efforts were required in the country to promote culture of saving among the masses.

"Adequate returns for their savings can encourage many to deposit their money with government based plans/schemes instead of property," she said.

According to Dr. Hasan the latest raise in government owned saving plans was a step towards attracting people, however, there was much more needed to be done.

Elaborating her stance people pertaining to middle income groups as well as all those with little capacities to take risks had been investing in government funds since long and deserve to be treated better.

"This recent decision is definitely a step aimed at attracting people in general," said Dr. Hasan emphasizing need to make these more appealing for people with resources in general.