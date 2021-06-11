Citizens from middle class families hail govt decision of lowering taxes on small vehicles, motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The citizens Friday lauded the government's decision of lowering taxes on small vehicles and motorcycles, announced in the budget 2021-22.

The citizens, mostly hailing from middle class families, namely Rashid Qureshi, Liaqat, Hamza Bhutta and many others, resident of MDA Chowk, Pul Bararan, and Faiz Aam Chowk, talking to APP stated that the lowering of taxes on small vehicles would surely facilitate them.

They stated that they would be able to purchase small cars and motorcycles, adding, it was good facility for the people belonging to middle class families. They also appreciated relief on purchase of motorcycle. According to market sources, the facility would help reduce prices of motorcycles from Rs 5,000 to 10,000. However, the relief on purchase of small vehicles would be about Rs 20,000, the sources added.