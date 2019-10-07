UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens From Various Cities Call On Chief Minster Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:39 PM

Citizens from various cities call on Chief Minster Punjab

People from different cities called on Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :People from different cities called on Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday.

He listened to the problems of people and ordered to resolve them on-the-spot.

Usman Buzdar said that he did not care for criticism and was only advancing forward the mission of providing public service. "Common people of the province are my asset and I want to listen to their problems personally," he said and added that no hurdle would be tolerated with regard to resolving problems of common people. In the past provision of basic facilities to the public were being ignored.

The elite had been awarded favours during the previous tenures and national resources were being wasted on artificial projects, he stated.

He said the PTI government had focused on providing basic needs to the people. Open door policy was being implemented in offices in order to resolve problems of common man, he maintained.

The CM said, "I myself undertake visits to review problems of common man and take immediate steps for resolving them." He said that doing public service was their sole objective, adding, the PTI government was undertaking such welfare projects which were ignored by previous governments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Man From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister reviews proposed plans of Bundal Is ..

4 minutes ago

President promulgates Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinan ..

4 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Auxiliary Part of Arak Heavy Water ..

4 minutes ago

Maulana inciting seminaries students to gain polit ..

4 minutes ago

Over 90 Activists Detained in Amsterdam for Blocki ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.