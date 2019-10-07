Citizens from various cities call on Chief Minster Punjab

People from different cities called on Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office, here on Monday

He listened to the problems of people and ordered to resolve them on-the-spot.

Usman Buzdar said that he did not care for criticism and was only advancing forward the mission of providing public service. "Common people of the province are my asset and I want to listen to their problems personally," he said and added that no hurdle would be tolerated with regard to resolving problems of common people. In the past provision of basic facilities to the public were being ignored.

The elite had been awarded favours during the previous tenures and national resources were being wasted on artificial projects, he stated.

He said the PTI government had focused on providing basic needs to the people. Open door policy was being implemented in offices in order to resolve problems of common man, he maintained.

The CM said, "I myself undertake visits to review problems of common man and take immediate steps for resolving them." He said that doing public service was their sole objective, adding, the PTI government was undertaking such welfare projects which were ignored by previous governments.