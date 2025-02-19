Citizens get relief on anti encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) on Tuesday has initiated a massive operation against the encroachments and illegal constructions in various parts of arterial roads to redress the issue of congestion. Citizens lauded the operation seeking continuation of the long awaited action.

The operation was carried out at areas including Androon Bazar Saddar, Koela Center and thickly populated Tench Bhatta Road. Sheds were demolished in front of shops from Chota Bazar, Hathi Chowk and Tench Bhatta.

The marketers have encroached on main roads by constructing extra sheds and ramps which have created a mess for the pedestrians. Some shopkeepers had placed concrete barriers on the road while others have given open-hand to the carts placed on the shops' fronts.

During the operation held on late Tuesdays, the pedestrian barriers on the roads were also demolished. Carts and other equipment installed on the roads were confiscated by RCB raiding teams.

Besides clearing the roads through traditional anti-encroachment operation, heavy machinery was also used for demolishing concrete sheds etc during the action led by Additional CEO Arshad Khan and Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal.

RCB chief, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi has reiterated that the operation would continue on a daily basis in the cantonment areas in which heavy machinery is being used.

He has also cautioned for registering cases against those who set up illegal encroachments.

Rizvi said that traders in the markets were already asked to remove encroachments themselves within the stipulated period of time, persuading to which the notices of termination were also issued to the respective shop owners. He once again intimated the shopkeepers that the operation against illegal encroachments would continue in phases.

The RCB CEO also informed that footpaths have been cleared during the operation.

"Traffic flow was being severely affected due to illegal encroachments", he said adding that pedestrian walkways and footpaths will be completely cleared.

The citizens have appreciated the initiative and demanded for continuation of action against the encroachment.

Rubina Tariq expressed her satisfaction over the operation saying 'shopkeepers must not repeat their illegal activities'.

Tauqeer Abid informed APP that one can't visit the bazaars with family due to the congested environment and unarrayed shops entry paths. He said RCB should lay a strong follow up on the operation while conducting surprise visits.

Ajmal Raja, a resident of Tench Bhatta said that RCB has taken important action against encroachment. He demanded the RCB to penetrate in colonies and streets to counter a similar situation facing the residents.