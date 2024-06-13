Citizens Hail Federal Budget 2024-25 For People-friendly Measures, Economic Stability
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Federal budget 2024-25 has garnered widespread acclaim from citizens and the business community, who have hailed it as people-friendly and a positive step towards enhanced economic stability.
The budget, announced by the government, includes a series of measures aimed at fostering growth and improving public welfare, ptv reported on Wednesday.
Citizens have particularly welcomed the establishment of a digitization authority, which they believe will improve tax collection and help document the economy more effectively.
“This initiative is a game-changer. It will bring more transparency and efficiency to our tax system,” said Ahmed Khan, a local businessman.
Key measures in the budget include a significant increase in employee salaries and a 27% boost in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
These steps are expected to provide immediate relief to the general public.
“The increase in BISP funds will greatly help families in need. It's a commendable move by the government,” remarked Ayesha Ali, a school teacher.
The budget also focuses on the IT sector, introducing reforms and schemes aimed at increasing exports and creating new opportunities for the youth.
“These reforms will not only boost our IT exports but also open up new avenues for young professionals,” said Salman Raza, an IT specialist. “It's encouraging to see the government investing in the future of our youth.”
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No new schemes for MoHR had been introduced in PSDP45 seconds ago
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy11 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive11 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector9 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-259 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division11 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities12 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge17 minutes ago
-
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of water sector in PSDP 202 ..8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar17 minutes ago