Citizens hail Federal Budget 2024-25 for people-friendly measures, economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Federal budget 2024-25 has garnered widespread acclaim from citizens and the business community, who have hailed it as people-friendly and a positive step towards enhanced economic stability.

The budget, announced by the government, includes a series of measures aimed at fostering growth and improving public welfare, private news channels reported on Thursday.

The citizens have particularly welcomed the establishment of a digitization authority, which they believe will improve tax collection and help document the economy more effectively.

“This initiative is a game-changer. It will bring more transparency and efficiency to our tax system,” said Ahmed Khan, a local businessman.

Key measures in the budget include a significant increase in employee salaries and a 27% boost in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

These steps are expected to provide immediate relief to the general public.

“The increase in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) funds will greatly help families in need. It is a commendable move by the government,” remarked Ayesha Ali, a school teacher.

The budget also focuses on the IT sector, introducing reforms and schemes aimed at increasing exports and creating new opportunities for the youth.

“These reforms will not only boost our IT exports but also open up new avenues for young professionals,” said Salman Raza, an IT specialist. “It is encouraging to see the government investing in the future of our youth.”