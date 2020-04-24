UrduPoint.com
Citizens Hail PM's Telethon For Corona Relief Fund

Fri 24th April 2020

Citizens from different walks of life have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating Telethon for Corona Relief Fund, that was aired live on PTV as well as beamed via different private channels to make people realize the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic and engendering a sense of ownership in handling the same

Talking to APP, they said the exercise did create a significant realization among them about the threat and their vulnerability towards the same bringing them on a single platform to play their due role.

"Strict compliance to the critically needed precautions, repeatedly communicated to through various mediums, is definitely important but somehow the same were losing their relevance for many," said Saadat Rizvi, a local businessman.

"Hygiene, despite being an important component of our religion, generally comes low in our priorities and while COVID-19 induced scare has its impact yet the people largely appear to be convinced about their invincibility," he said mentioning that the telethon exercise did appear to have somewhat jolted the public in general.

"I am particularly impressed by the success of PM Imran Khan in motivating the people to be part of an effort that is aimed at assisting one another in facing the economic challenge associated with a health condition that is serious and not benign," said Mrs Shaukat Zehra.

The people pertaining to different age groups, while expressing their desire to contribute to the PM's Corona Relief Fund according to their pockets, said a sense of responsibility had been created with equal attention to understand that COVID-19 could affect any one and any time and preventive measures were needed to be adopted.

"It is our collective responsibility to not only protect one another against the infection but also join hands to ensure socio-economic well being of one another," said Muhammad Waqas, a first year student.

Your Thoughts and Comments

