Citizens hail public style of Fayyaz Chohan to inaugurate shop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The citizens here on Thursday hailed the unique public style of Punjab Minister for Prisons and the government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan to inaugurate a shop in his constituency.

According to details, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan reached at a shop in his constituency to inaugurate an electronics shop but when failed to cut the ribbon with dull scissors, he tried and managed to cut the ribbon with his teeth and saved the owner of the shop from embarrassment.

Video of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan cutting the ribbon with teeth went viral on social media and the citizens liked the public style of the provincial minister.

They said that the Punjab Minister for Prisons and spokesman of Punjab government has set a new record by cutting the ribbon with his teeth setting aside all the protocols.

Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan said that he feels pleasure to be in his constituency and in his own people.