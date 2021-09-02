UrduPoint.com

Citizens Hail Public Style Of Fayyaz Chohan To Inaugurate Shop

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Citizens hail public style of Fayyaz Chohan to inaugurate shop

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The citizens here on Thursday hailed the unique public style of Punjab Minister for Prisons and the government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan to inaugurate a shop in his constituency.

According to details, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan reached at a shop in his constituency to inaugurate an electronics shop but when failed to cut the ribbon with dull scissors, he tried and managed to cut the ribbon with his teeth and saved the owner of the shop from embarrassment.

Video of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan cutting the ribbon with teeth went viral on social media and the citizens liked the public style of the provincial minister.

They said that the Punjab Minister for Prisons and spokesman of Punjab government has set a new record by cutting the ribbon with his teeth setting aside all the protocols.

Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan said that he feels pleasure to be in his constituency and in his own people.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Social Media All From Government

Recent Stories

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

64,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss ..

Emirates Health Services holds meetings to discuss 2023-2026 strategic plan

11 minutes ago
 UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambass ..

UAE a universal model of youth empowerment: Ambassador to Israel

11 minutes ago
 AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aram ..

AppGallery expands its app offering by adding Aramex Mobile App

22 minutes ago
 Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investm ..

Angola registers over 4 bln USD in project investment since Aug. 2018

14 minutes ago
 Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia records 18,985 daily COVID-19 infections

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.