Citizens Hailed PMs 'Free Flour Distribution Package'

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Citizens hailed PMs 'Free Flour Distribution Package'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Citizens on Friday hailed the Prime Minister (PM) announced "Free Wheat Flour Package" for underprivileged people during the holy month of Ramazan.

"Distribution of free flour and provision of other basic commodities to the downtrodden segments of the society at subsidized rates is a wise decision of the present government," said a female citizen while talking to the ptv news channel.

"No doubt the incumbent government is doing its level best to provide maximum relief to the poor people during the Holy month of Ramazan," said a worker in a Utility store.

"This package is the first of its kind, said a labour, adding, low-income citizens can now observe their religious obligations without the added burden of hunger.

" "Government effort shall be applauded and encouraged, as it sets an example for other governments to follow, in supporting their citizens during times of need," said another women citizen.

"This relief package is not only for any specific area but also for all provinces equally," said the official sources of the Utility store.

"This package is only for deserving and deserving people of the country who were registered under the Benazir Income Support Programme.""Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif's move to extend free wheat flour to people till Eid is a positive move, " the official sources added.

