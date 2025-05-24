ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Islamabad and Rawalpindi turned into a photographer's paradise on Saturday afternoon after a hailstorm and thunderstorm brought a sudden burst of winter wonderland charm, with citizens snapping photos and sharing them on social media.

The sudden arrival of a hailstorm and thunderstorm in Islamabad, which created a picturesque landscape that citizens could not resist capturing on camera, with photos and videos quickly making their way to social media, said a journalist while attending office hours.

Citizens were seen enjoying the cooler weather, with many taking to the streets to capture photos and videos. "The weather is perfect for a walk," said a resident of Islamabad.

The Met Office reported that the hailstorm was part of a larger weather system that would bring rain and thunderstorms to other parts of the country.

"We are expecting more rain in the next 24 hours," said a spokesperson.

The Met department's spokesperson advised citizens to be vigilant as the weather system was expected to bring more rain and thunderstorms to the region. This warning came as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety during the unpredictable weather conditions.

"The kids are loving playing in the hail, making the most of this winter wonderland," said a parent.

Others admired the scenic beauty of the city, with one citizen posting a video and wrote, "Finally, some relief from the heat! Islamabad, you look beautiful in white."

"I quickly covered my car to save it from the thunderstorm." Others shared similar experiences, with one resident saying, "I am glad I parked my bike under a shelter, it saved it from getting damaged."

Despite the surprise, many citizens appreciated the cooler weather that followed the storm.