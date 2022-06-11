UrduPoint.com

Citizens Laud Fiscal Budget 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2022 | 12:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The citizens have lauded the Federal budget 2022-23, as most of the people appreciated the decision in the raise of salary of federal government employees by 15 percent and 5 percent increase in pensions for the retired government employees.

The citizens said that the government presented a balanced and relief-oriented budget despite the challenging circumstances.

The traders of Rawalpindi also welcomed the scheme to promote youth entrepreneurship under which interest-free loans of up to 0.

5 million and loans up to 25 million rupees will be provided in easy installments.

Amjad, a farmer appreciated Rs21 billion which was earmarked in the federal budget to enhance the production of crops and livestock.

Moreover, the females were also delighted over 25 percent quota fixation for women in this said loans scheme.

The decision of the 25 percent quota alongside training of females to gain knowledge in hi-tech to utilize their skills effectively in a bid to empower women economically has also been appreciated.

