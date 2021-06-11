Citizens laud govt over pro-people budget

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Traders and citizens have lauded the federal government for presenting a pro-people budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22.

Responding to the speech of Federal Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tarin while presenting Annual Budget for FY 2021-22 in the National Assembly, the traders and citizens of Bahawalpur said that the federal government presented a pro-people budget.

Salman Khan, a local trader said that the new budget focused on problems faced by business community, adding that the federal budget would help in boosting trade activities in the country.

Faraz Malik, a shopkeeper said that the new budget would help to overcome price hike.

He said that several industries had been given tax relief in the budget that might be resulted in controlling price hike.