MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Citizens extolled the Punjab government for earmarking funds for the provision of houses to low income people in the provincial budget 2021-22.

The Punjab government announced financial assistance scheme namely Peri-Urban Housing Scheme to provide house to citizens with cost of average Rs 1.4 million.

Rashid Qureshi, Muhammad Saad, Liaqat Ali and other residents of MDA and Pul Bararan Chowk lauded the Punjab government's housing scheme and said that it was very difficult for the poor and middle-class families to construct houses amid inflation.

They remarked that they had been living in rented houses for three decades but could not construct their own houses. They stated that the PTI government was much interested in the housing sector and hoped that they would find their own house during the ongoing regime of PTI.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government would construct 35,000 apartments under Naya Pakistan Scheme.