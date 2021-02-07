(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The members of citizens monitoring committee of Sector G-13 and G-14 have expressed their satisfaction over Federal Government Employees Housing Authority's (FGEHA) fast-track rehabilitation and infrastructure development works at Sector G-13 and G-14.

A committee meeting which was held here on Sunday highly appreciated the pace of development work by FGEHA under the supervision of its Director General Waseem Hayat Bajwa and observed that almost 90% of the said works have been completed and street light's works is in progress which is expected to complete within next few months.

The members were of view that posting or transfer of present DG FGEHA will badly effect the on-going progress of the work and demanded of the quarters concerned to avoid making any such decision as he is taking personal interest in addressing the issues of residence of these two sectors.

The committee members said that FGE Housing Authority is trying its best to complete the said works in Sector G-14 in current year. They added the rehabilitation and infrastructure development works of Sector G-14/4 are in progress with full swing.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman UC-39 Jamshed Mughal and Chief Coordinator Monitoring Committee Aurangzeb Ali Khan appreciated the hard work and devotion of DG authority for welfare of sectors and added that he tried to make good image of the authority in public.

They said that now he started planning of development work on schools and colleges, community centres, parks and playgrounds, water filter plants and sewerage treatment plant in Sector G-13 and G-14. They added he contributed a lot to resolve water shortage issue by pumping water from Khanpur dam.

Aurangzeb Khan said that an agreement with Rawalpindi Cantonment board to share water from their water supply line is on final stage while planning work has started on acquisition and development of G-12, F-12 and F-14.

He said that DG FGEHA has also delivered infrastructure projects for water distribution system besides started planning upcoming projects including footpaths and plantation. He added present DG Authority should continue to work to complete these under development projects.