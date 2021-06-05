UrduPoint.com
Citizens Must Counter Negative Propaganda Against Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:25 AM

Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has said that Pakistan is passing through the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, while citizens are required to get themselves vaccinated, and counter negative propaganda against the efficacy of the vaccines

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, who also heads COMSTECH as Coordinator-General, expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) on Friday, said a statement.

In-charge of the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR) Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah was assigned the responsibilities to make all possible efforts to comfort faculty, officers, staff, and students of the University of Karachi who are getting themselves vaccinated at the Covid-19 vaccination center jointly setup by the Sindh health department and the University of Karachi at the CBSCR, which works under Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD, University of Karachi, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, environment, and coastal development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab had inaugurated the vaccination center five days ago. These centers are providing cost-free vaccination to the teaching and non-teaching staff and students of KU.

Prof. Choudhary instructed the CBSCR in-charge to provide uninterrupted facilities to the vaccine centers hosted by the CBSCR as this is a part of national service.

The National Institute of Virology, established in 2018 in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (China), at the ICCBS - University of Karachi, has played a significant role in national fight against the ongoing pandemic by conducting more than 160,000 of coronavirus tests in a year and other services, he said.

CBSCR is providing services in the area of bioequivalence studies and clinical research to Pakistani pharmaceutical companies who can have a fairly good objective evaluation of their products, he said, adding that Pakistani pharmaceutical companies could avail this service to register their products in other countries where bioequivalence was mandatory.

