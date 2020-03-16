UrduPoint.com
Citizens Must Follow Preventive Steps Against Corona Virus: Dr. Raizuddin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:15 PM

Quetta's expert Dr. Raizuddin on Monday advised citizens that they should adopt preventive and precautionary measures against the corona virus and said the corona virus could be transmitted from one person to another man through breaths

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Quetta's expert Dr. Raizuddin on Monday advised citizens that they should adopt preventive and precautionary measures against the corona virus and said the corona virus could be transmitted from one person to another man through breaths.

He said, therefore, everyone should wash their hands and mouths for 20 seconds after one hour in order to save them from corona virus attack.

He said that the people should avoid eating food from markets, hotels and they should wear mask and gloves before leaving houses.

Talking to APP, he said Federal and provincial government had closed educational institutions and other measures to control spread of the virus which was positive sign .

He said this virus would be invaded in more populated areas which could be controlled with effective precautionary measures, saying that citizens should eat milk, eggs, bananas, canoes and other vitamins related edible items which would increase the vitamins in the body and to curb the virus.

The Dr. Raizuddin underlined that the Corona virus has become a global epidemic and therefore, every citizens should follow precautionary procedures to avert spread of the virus and protect his family members from it, adding that public should leave practicing of hands shaking and armpits in wake of the spread of virus.

The corona virus is initiated by fever and then the person suffered from a dry cough, after a week, breathing problems would be started, the virus could also cause colds, then gradually affected man would move towards death, he said and added that that people should not fear from this virus when people would affect such these symptom they must immediately go to hospital for testing them without wasting time.

