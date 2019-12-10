Citizens observes World Human Rights Day by expressing solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad observed the World Human Rights Day on Tuesday by expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and demanding the world comity of nations to take serious notice of human rights violations being committed by Indian forces with Kashmiri brethren in occupied areas.

The activists of different non-governmental organizations, students of various public and private schools of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad brought out rallies which culminated in front of Hyderabad Press Club where the speakers expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and strongly condemned the violation of human rights laws from Indian government.

They saluted the struggle of the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir and demanded the world community to take serious notice over four months long siege and ensure lifting of lock down in the occupied areas with giving rights to Kashmiri brethren.

The Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan also arranged gatherings in connection with World Human Rights Day in all over Sindh where the participants while expressed solidarity with the people of Held Jammu and Kashmir strongly condemned the human rights violations in occupied area from Indian government.

In this connection, a gathering was organized here at Piggott memorial Girls Higher Secondary School where Bishop Kaleem John, Director of Private Schools Hyderabad Naved Shah, Pastor Denial Fayyaz, School Principal Jenifer Dean, Michal Mithu and Nazir Masih have strongly criticized the human rights violation in Held Jammu and Kashmir.

They demanded to United Nations, Security Council, European Union and World Human Rights Organizations to notice over continuous lock down, closure of schools, hospitals and communications facilities as well as arrest of Kashmiri leaders in Held Jammu and Kashmir and ensure implementation of Kashmir Resolutions passed by the United Nations.

On the occasion, the school girls presented national songs and tableaus highlighting the struggle of the people of Kashmir against atrocities of Indian government in Held Jammu and Kashmir.