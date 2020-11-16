UrduPoint.com
Citizens Of 46 Countries Can Visit Pakistan Without Visa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Citizens of 46 countries can visit Pakistan without Visa

Citizens of 46 countries can visit Pakistan without visa has visa owing to Visa Abolition Agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Citizens of 46 countries can visit Pakistan without visa has visa owing to Visa Abolition Agreement.

Official sources told that however Passport is a mandatory requirement for international travelling.

These countries were included Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Libya, Madives, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Netherland, Philippines, Romania, Turkey, Sri Lanka and South Korea etc.

They said there were 12 countries with whom Pakistan has Visa abolition agreement only for Diplomatic Passport holders, while the number of countries where the holder of Diplomatic and official Passport holders of 32 countries also could visit without obtaining visa.

Further the holder of Ordinary Passport (Green) could visit two countries without obtaining visa.

