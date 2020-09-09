Citizens of Abbottabad facing problems due to strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :People of Abbottabad Wednesday lamented due to strike by Patwari which entered in the second consecutive week.

A week ago, on the call of Anjman Patwariana and Qanoongo Abbottabad Patwaris of district Abbottabad have started pen down strike as their two members were suspended from service on the bribery charges.

President Anjuman Patwariana and Qanoongo Hazara division Haneef Gul while talking to media claimed that DC Abbottabad suspended two Patwaris on wrong charges of bribery and compelled them for the strike, he said that district administration is responsible for the miseries of the people owing to the strike.

The Haneef Gul further said that the department also collects 160 million revenue per month which is also halted due to the strike and the government is facing millions of rupees losses on a daily basis.

He showed the commitment on the pen-down strike and said that till the peaceful resolution of the suspended Patwaris which is their restoration we would continue the strike.

A large number of people from all across the Hazara division who are visiting Abbottabad for their revenue department issues are facing the worst kind of difficulties that have entered in second consecutive week but the provincial government did not pay attention yet to resolve the issue.