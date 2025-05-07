Open Menu

Citizens Of Chiniot Came Out On Streets After India's Cowardly Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Citizens of Chiniot came out on streets after India's cowardly attack

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The citizens of Chiniot came out on the streets after India's cowardly attack.

Chiniot echoed with slogans of Pak Army Zindabad. The Sikh community also protested against India.

The workers of the Muslim League-N, Markazi Muslim League, JUI and other parties took out a full-scale rally from Masjid Siddiq Akbar to Khatm Nabuwwat Chowk.

The participants of the rally strongly condemned India's cowardly attack and announced their full support to the Pakistan Army, saying that we will enter India's house and kill it and give it a crushing defeat. Sardar Jatdanr Singh, Sheikh Nadeem Ahmed, Syed Noorul Hassan Shah, Pir Iqbal Hussain, President of the Furniture Association and others also participated in the rally. Various civil society organizations of the city took out a rally in favour of the Pakistan Army.

The participants of the rally held placard banners and shouted slogans of Modi Murdabad.

The rally participants announced that they would stand side by side with the Pakistan Army on every front against India. The rally, which was held from Garha Chowk to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk, also included Sikh brothers: The time has come to pay off all of India's debts, we will defeat India in a devastating manner, the rally participants expressed their views and said that they will teach a lesson to India for what it did by attacking our mosques and civilian population at night, which they will remember for the rest of their lives. Modi and his army are being defeated and the international community is also fully supporting Pakistan.

The entire nation stands with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir.

