Citizens Of Hyderabad Celebrate Eidul Azha, Offer Sacrifices Of Animals
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The people of Hyderabad celebrated Eidul Azha like other parts of the country here on Monday, offering sacrifices of the sacrificial animals after the Namaz of Eidul Azha.
The Eid namaz was offered at more than 1,200 mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs in Hyderabad while the district police deployed over 1,700 cops for security of the Eid congregations.
The large congregations took place at around 115 Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs with the largest of all congregations organized at Eidgah behind Rani Bagh in Qasimabad.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that DSPs and SHOs were deployed at 23 important places to head the security arrangements.
According to him, the deployment was ensured at every single place of worship for the Eid congregations.
He told that the police were also deployed at the recreational places in addition to the sacrificial animal markets.
The spokesman said police pickets were set up near the animal markets to provide security to the traders as well as to the buyers of animals.
Meanwhile, the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) remained engaged in disposing off the animal offals through the day.
The two organizations also provided contact numbers to the citizens to lodge their complaints pertaining to the disposal.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 douses Tormung forest fire25 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCC visits RWMC's control room to review Eid cleanliness arrangements25 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha: sacrifices, festivities in full swing25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy joins over 40 countries, cultural bodies at Lyon Consular festival45 minutes ago
-
International Day for Countering Hate Speech observed55 minutes ago
-
Process of sacrificing animals continues on second day of Eid ul Azha55 minutes ago
-
Rain brings relief to twin cities, more showers forecasted55 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident55 minutes ago
-
Experts advise moderation in meat consumption during Eid-ul-Azha55 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns Modi regime’s brutal crackdown in IIOJK55 minutes ago
-
Eid Cleanliness Campaign : Target set to disposed of 18,000 tonnes of offal in city1 hour ago
-
Eid-ul-Azha: sacrifices, festivities in full swing1 hour ago