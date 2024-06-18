Citizens of Hyderabad celebrate Eidul Azha, offer sacrifices of animals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The people of Hyderabad celebrated Eidul Azha like other parts of the country here on Monday, offering sacrifices of the sacrificial animals after the Namaz of Eidul Azha.

The Eid namaz was offered at more than 1,200 mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs in Hyderabad while the district police deployed over 1,700 cops for security of the Eid congregations.

The large congregations took place at around 115 Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs with the largest of all congregations organized at Eidgah behind Rani Bagh in Qasimabad.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that DSPs and SHOs were deployed at 23 important places to head the security arrangements.

According to him, the deployment was ensured at every single place of worship for the Eid congregations.

He told that the police were also deployed at the recreational places in addition to the sacrificial animal markets.

The spokesman said police pickets were set up near the animal markets to provide security to the traders as well as to the buyers of animals.

Meanwhile, the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) remained engaged in disposing off the animal offals through the day.

The two organizations also provided contact numbers to the citizens to lodge their complaints pertaining to the disposal.

