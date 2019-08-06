Citizens of Hyderabad protest against power outage

The citizens of Hyderabad Tuesday held protest demonstrations in different areas of the city against power outage and demanded of the authorities concerned to restore electricity supply in their respective areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad Tuesday held protest demonstrations in different areas of the city against power outage and demanded of the authorities concerned to restore electricity supply in their respective areas.

Citizens of Tando Agha, Tando Mir Mehmood and Old Power House held a protest demonstration outside the office of Sub Divisional Officer HESCO, Phulleli for restoration of power supply.

Protesters decried against power outage in their area since last 15 days.

The employees of Edhi Centre located at Qazi Qayoom Road of Gari Khata area also held a protest demonstration opposite of HESCO's Sub Division office against power outage.

They demanded of the authorities concerned to restore power supply which was disconnected since 6 days.

The citizens of Kali Mori area also took out a protest rally against power outage in their area.