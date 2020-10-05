UrduPoint.com
Citizens Of Karachi, Hyderabad Rejected MQM's Politics Of Hate: Waqar Mehdi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:42 PM

Citizens of Karachi, Hyderabad rejected MQM's politics of hate: Waqar Mehdi

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi while thanking the citizens of Karachi, especially the Urdu speaking community, who participated in Karachi Solidarity Rally on Sunday in huge numbers, said that they rejected the politics of MQM's hate and division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi while thanking the citizens of Karachi, especially the urdu speaking community, who participated in Karachi Solidarity Rally on Sunday in huge numbers, said that they rejected the politics of MQM's hate and division.

He said that MQM had made a vicious attempt to distort the identity of civilized Urdu speaking community.

He stated this while talking to various delegations in his office, said a communiqu on Monday.

Waqar remarked that the people of Karachi had announced their verdict by participating in the rally added that all the elements that were obstructing the development of Karachi would now be thwarted by the peace loving citizens of Karachi.

He said that after Karachi, the people of Hyderabad had also rejected the rhetoric of MQM and proved their loyalty for Sindh as well as the country. He said that the development of Karachi started during the era of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who had gifted Karachi with Steel Mill, Port Qasim, and Nuclear Power Plant as well affordable housing projects and plots for shelterless people. "PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would carry out the development mission of Karachi and complete it with the cooperation of people of Karachi, he concluded.

