Citizens of Multan issues stay-home alert after jump in heat-stroke incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Rescuers on Thursday warned locals to stay at home unless they had urgent business, also not move outside bare-headed and unnecessarily after increasing heat-stroke incidents at alarming rate across the city.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayyat in a statement issued here asked people to take oral rehydration solution (NIMKOL) in sufficient quantity to keep them hydrate and save from harsh weather impact.

He said water intake to be increased up to maximum, with four to five liter water was termed as a compulsory precautionary measure to save from heat stroke.

Moving under open sky especially bare-headed must be avoided. Tea, coffee and cold-drink shouldn't be taken or be limited to minimal quantity. Head should be covered and wear full sleeves shirt when get necessary to go outside of home, it was suggested.

Moreover people were instructed to shift heat-stroke patients to shady place from warm area immediately. Let the person drink cool water to rehydrate, if he or she is able. Don't give sugary, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages to a person with heat stroke. Place ice packs or cool wet towels on the neck and armpit to revive patient's condition, said the doctor.

