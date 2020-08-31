Citizens of Sukkur compliments administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Citizens of Sukkur on Monday complemented the district administration at all tiers, especially the Rangers and for taking excellent security measures and doing their job well during observance of Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Citizens of Sukkur on Monday complemented the district administration at all tiers, especially the Rangers and for taking excellent security measures and doing their job well during observance of Muharram.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sukkur, Haji Javed Memon congratulated the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar and SSP Irfan Ali Samo for ensuring the safety of hundreds of processions held in Sukkur city and other major towns of the including Rohri and Saleh Putt. It was not a small task to provide security cover to every procession but it was a good planning of the police and its proficient implementation on ground that did not allow even a small untoward incident to occur, he said.

President, Gharib Abad Shop Keeper Association, Lala Abid Khokhar and others further added even the the DIG Sukkur zone, Commissioner Sukkur during their visit to Sukkur city on 10 Muharram could not resist offering their appreciation over implementation of fool proof security measures when they participated in the main procession of mourners in clock tower.