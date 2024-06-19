Citizens Participated In 3rd Day Of Eid-ul-Azha Festivities, Arranging Barbecue Parties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Citizens across the country continued to participate in annual festive activities of Eid ul Azha where several people who could not slaughter their animals on first and second day of Eid were being performed their ritual on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.
According to details, the first and second day of Eid celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country amid arranging parties with mouthwatering dishes and distributing the sacrificial animal meat among the poor and relatives, ptv news reported.
Civic authorities of cities and towns have also made timely arrangements for disposal of offals and other solid waste during three days of Eid-ul Azha, said a citizen.
The people after slaughtering the animals are distributing meat among family members and the poor, emphasizing the values of charity and community.
Families and youngsters are after 6 o clock were seen busy in arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places.
Meanwhile, health experts have also advised citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season.
