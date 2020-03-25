UrduPoint.com
Citizens Portal Claims To Deal With 87% Of Complaints, Volunteers Task Force Formed: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

The municipality resolved 87 per cent of complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizens Portal, an official of the PCP told media men here on Tuesday

The officials informed that in the month of March, 2,042 complaints were lodged in January. 2,502 in February 2344 complaints were lodged this year. Satisfaction rate of citizens has been 59%.

Special Assistant of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for local govt and ruler development and Municipal Affairs, Kamran Bangash, said that clear instructions were given that public to record their grievances and it would be resolved in a timely and appropriate manner. He asked the general public that they should also lodge complaints that seek resolution.

He has given approval of establishing City Volunteers Task Force who could serve the people in the present circumstances.

He said each of the young volunteers could get registration through a website. He said all those registered would be called through their respective phone for any services in different areas.

Kamran Bangash said that volunteer task force would deal with the Coronavirus. Volunteers can be registered on the City District Government Peshawar website and whenever there is a need for volunteers, they will call. He asked the young volunteers to visit City District website for volunteer registration. He said that volunteer task force will also be given necessary training before sending them to different areas for performing their duties.

