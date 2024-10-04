Citizens’ problems to be addressed on priority: DC Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan on Friday held public meetings at his office in a bid to resolve problems of people at their doorstep.

According to the district administration during those meetings, he listened to the public's issues and complaints, issuing immediate instructions to relevant officials for their resolution.

The deputy commissioner said that the implementation of the Awami Agenda policy of the provincial government was being ensured to provide prompt services to people.

"My office doors are always open to the public. Addressing the difficulties faced by the people is our responsibility, and we will utilize all available resources to provide relief," he added.

He said that this policy reflected the provincial government’s commitment to resolving public issues.