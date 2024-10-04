Citizens’ Problems To Be Addressed On Priority: DC Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan on Friday held public meetings at his office in a bid to resolve problems of people at their doorstep.
According to the district administration during those meetings, he listened to the public's issues and complaints, issuing immediate instructions to relevant officials for their resolution.
The deputy commissioner said that the implementation of the Awami Agenda policy of the provincial government was being ensured to provide prompt services to people.
"My office doors are always open to the public. Addressing the difficulties faced by the people is our responsibility, and we will utilize all available resources to provide relief," he added.
He said that this policy reflected the provincial government’s commitment to resolving public issues.
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16th BoD meeting of WSSC held in DIKhan to review performance2 minutes ago
-
Dolphin officials arrest fake cop2 minutes ago
-
Post polio campaign review meeting held2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict enforcement of official prices to curb profiteering2 minutes ago
-
Married woman commits suicide in Takhtbhai2 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim concludes three-day visit with "productive outcomes"12 minutes ago
-
World Space Week activities kicks off on Friday22 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in two group clashes42 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary changes underway in Punjab's health sector: Khawaja Imran42 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five meters, removes six extensions42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Malakand Division pays surprise visit to Talash Hospital42 minutes ago