Open Menu

Citizens' Protection, Security Top Priority, Says PM

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Citizens' protection, security top priority, says PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif affirmed the protection of Pakistani citizens and foreigners in Pakistan as a paramount state priority during a high-level meeting, held here on Sunday.

The session, which reviewed ongoing security and law-enforcement projects in Islamabad, underscored the government's unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.

The prime minister emphasised that any negligence in safeguarding citizens and upholding the law and order would not be tolerated. He ordered an inquiry into the delays affecting completion of the Islamabad Model Jail and directed that the project be expedited to meet modern standards. Additionally, he mandated the establishment of a professional training institute and hospital within the jail premises.

In his directives, the prime minister called for consultations with Chinese experts to form the Special Protection Unit in the capital.

He also stressed the need for a state-of-the-art forensic lab as part of the Islamabad Safe City initiative. He highlighted the importance of merit-based recruitment and the adoption of advanced technologies across all security projects in Islamabad to align with international standards.

The meeting featured comprehensive briefings on various aspects of Islamabad's security infrastructure, including the Islamabad Model Jail, Islamabad Safe City, the Federal Counter Terrorism Department, and the Special Protection Unit. Updates were also provided on the Islamabad National Facilitation Centres and the K-9 Unit, aimed at enhancing detection of narcotics and explosives.

Attendees included Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Chairman of Planning Jehanzeb Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials from the relevant institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Law And Order Interior Minister China Jail Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

21 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

21 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

21 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

21 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

21 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan