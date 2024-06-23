Citizens' Protection, Security Top Priority, Says PM
Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif affirmed the protection of Pakistani citizens and foreigners in Pakistan as a paramount state priority during a high-level meeting, held here on Sunday.
The session, which reviewed ongoing security and law-enforcement projects in Islamabad, underscored the government's unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order.
The prime minister emphasised that any negligence in safeguarding citizens and upholding the law and order would not be tolerated. He ordered an inquiry into the delays affecting completion of the Islamabad Model Jail and directed that the project be expedited to meet modern standards. Additionally, he mandated the establishment of a professional training institute and hospital within the jail premises.
In his directives, the prime minister called for consultations with Chinese experts to form the Special Protection Unit in the capital.
He also stressed the need for a state-of-the-art forensic lab as part of the Islamabad Safe City initiative. He highlighted the importance of merit-based recruitment and the adoption of advanced technologies across all security projects in Islamabad to align with international standards.
The meeting featured comprehensive briefings on various aspects of Islamabad's security infrastructure, including the Islamabad Model Jail, Islamabad Safe City, the Federal Counter Terrorism Department, and the Special Protection Unit. Updates were also provided on the Islamabad National Facilitation Centres and the K-9 Unit, aimed at enhancing detection of narcotics and explosives.
Attendees included Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Deputy Chairman of Planning Jehanzeb Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials from the relevant institutions.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man commits suicide21 seconds ago
-
Govt ready to incorporate positive, constructive suggestions in budget: Tarar24 seconds ago
-
Man, niece drown in Indus river32 seconds ago
-
KMC, K-Electric agree to collect MUCT: Mayor Karachi35 seconds ago
-
CM's Advisor grieves over incidents at Hazara Valley's waterfall, Madyan11 minutes ago
-
More than 400,000 tourists flock to Galyat during Eid holidays; GDA20 minutes ago
-
People’s Bus Service to start in Nawabshah next week; Sharjeel Memon20 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushtaq condemns ongoing atrocities in Palestine21 minutes ago
-
Problems could be solved through positive, responsible journalism: Governor KP30 minutes ago
-
7 robbers arrested, cash, weapons recovered41 minutes ago
-
4 women among 8 abducted from Faisalabad41 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam says he will continue to represent his people at all levels51 minutes ago