Citizens' Protection Top Most Duty Of Police: IG Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that our country was facing coronavirus pandemic and police were performing security duties for religious places and lockdown, but despite all protection of wealth and lives of people was our top priority.

He said this while directing to all RPOs and DPOs in video link crime meeting held at Central Police Office here on Friday. During the meeting, RPOs and DPOs briefed IG Punjab in detail about crime graph and police actions in their respective districts.

IG Punjab said that for controlling crimes and security of sensitive religious places, special patrolling squads of police should be formed under smart patrolling plan whereas efficiency of patrolling of Dolphin and Police Emergency Response Unit (PERU) teams should be further improved.

He said that in cases of child and women abuse, DPOs should themselves reach at the spot and also supervise the investigation of cases of dacoity, murder, ransom and other heinous crimes so that criminals may be put behind the bars.

IG Punjab acknowledged the police performance of districts of Kasur, Narowal, Mandi Bahaudin, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Nankana. He directed to further speed up actions against criminals and tighten the noose around their neck whereas IG Punjab directed to DPOs of Attock, Jehlum, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur to further improve their performance.

He said that in order to stop motorcycle theft in Rawalpindi, decoy operation under special strategies should be continued on so that such actions of criminals could be reduced.

IG said that during the Ramzan, RPOs and DPOs should themselves pay field visits for inspection of security arrangements of 'A' category mosques, Imam barghas, worship places of minorities and other sensitive places and also brief the deputed officers and officials about best performance of their duties.

He said that in failure upon arrest of proclaimed offenders, circle officers and SHOs should not be given field postings whereas departmental action should be taken against those officers who were involved in flawed investigation.

He said that combing and intelligence based operations should be speed up in the vicinity of sensitive worship and public places whereas senior officers should themselves go into field for inspection of security duty of sensitive places on daily basis.

Likewise, stern legal actions should also taken against those involved in aerial firing, display of weapons, violation of loud speaker act, drugs peddlers.

During the meeting, situation of crimes including murder, dacoity, ransom, arrest of proclaimed offenders, non compliance of complaints submitted by the people and matters of police services were discussed by the IG Punjab.

He said that all the officers should ensure their presence to public at any cost abiding by the office hours and the officers who delay relocation of complaints of the public will not only be answerable but also face departmental inquiry and departmental action.

IG Police directed that all available resources should be utilized for security of the people in Ramzan and all DPOs should personally monitor security arrangements of sensitive mosques, Imam Bargahs, along with important buildings and markets on daily basis. He emphasized upon that checking of the people on entry and exit points of province. In the session, Addl IGs, DIGs along with other officers were present.

