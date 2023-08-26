Citizens protest against sending heavy electricity bills continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The Citizens' protest against the sending of heavy electricity bills continues for the second day with people of the inner city blocking the main circular road, causing problems and huge traffic jams on both sides.

The protesters marched from various localities of the inner city gathered near Gunj Gate on main Circular Road, chanted slogans against PESCO and other concerned quarters for sending huge bills and demanded from the government to set up a probe committee to see the actual riding of the electricity bills.

The protesters while recording their protest also set on fire their electricity bills.

"It is injustice on the part of the concerned authorities wherein sending bills of thousands and millions of rupees to even very poor families, which is a gross abuse," the protesters said.

"Along with increasing the cost of electricity, the government also added cruel taxes to the bills which have no justification," they said.

"Citizens' patience has been exhausted, protesters should not be put to the test as we are paying the bills by selling our household goods and other valuable items.""People are being provoked and forced to commit suicide while the rulers are making the situation worse for themselves, if they don't take care, they will have to bear the consequences," the protestors said.