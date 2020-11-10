Citizens protest against timber mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Dozens of citizens staged protest demonstration against timber mafia by blocking Multan-Mianwali road and demanded inquiry against its theft.

The protestors informed that they had caught a truck loaded with theft timber at Ada Riazabad, an area of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed and intimated forest deptt officials but no one paid attention to their effort.

They alleged that thieves were doing this all with forest deptt officials help adding that they caught the truck at 10 pm on Monday night but neither police nor deptt officials turned up there.

The protestors blamed that the costly timber was being sold in the market for a long time When contacted, District Forest officer, Muhammad Azhar informed that an impartial Inquiry will be launched into the incident.

He said that punitive action would be initiated against the staffers if found guilty of the crime.